New Suit - Contract

MassMutual sued Deidre Russell on Friday in Arizona District Court to rescind a disability income insurance policy. The suit, brought by Christian Dichter & Sluga, accuses the defendant of failing to disclose a history of eye problems in his application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00731, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. v. Russell.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 8:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Christian Dichter & Sluga PC

defendants

Deidre Russell

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute