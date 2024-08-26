Who Got The Work

Todd M. Nosher of Venable has entered an appearance for Rupen Patel and Uchita Shah in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, filed July 10 in New Jersey District Court by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on behalf of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, seeks a rescission of a life insurance policy based alleged misrepresentations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler, is 2:24-cv-07669, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company v. Patel et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2024, 1:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Defendants

Rupen Patel

Uchita Shah

defendant counsels

Venable

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute