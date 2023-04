New Suit - Contract

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance sued Jose A. Mora Aspiro on Friday in Florida Middle District Court to rescind a life insurance policy. The suit, filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendant of concealing a history of heart conditions in his insurance application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00768, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. v. Aspiro.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Jose A. Mora Aspiro

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute