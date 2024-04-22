Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Samuel Liversidge and Choate Hall & Stewart partner Michael H. Bunis have stepped in to represent Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, filed March 6 in Massachusetts District Court by by Berman Tabacco; DiCello Levitt LLP; Edelson PC; and Miller Law, contends that Boehringer improperly submitted multiple patents to the FDA which unlawfully tied its unique inhaler devices to pharmaceutical ingredients which the company did not possess patents for, giving the company improper leverage over rival drugmakers seeking approval to develop generic equivalents of the medications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:24-cv-10565, Massachusetts Laborers' Health & Welfare Fund v. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 22, 2024, 9:52 AM

