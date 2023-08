News From Law.com

The Massachusetts Supreme Court sided with a nightclub leasing space in a wrongful death action after a mother, whose son was shot and killed outside of the club, claimed that granting summary judgment in favor of the nightclub was inappropriate because there was still a dispute over whether it knew or should have known about prior acts of violence at the club, which would have created a duty to protect her son from the risk of violence on the property.

Massachusetts

August 18, 2023, 2:06 PM

nature of claim: /