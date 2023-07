News From Law.com

In affirming the dismissal of a pair of cases, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court sided with two Big Tobacco companies, holding that a representative of an estate may have a right to bring a wrongful death action if the decedent would have been able to bring a cause of action for injuries that caused his or her death.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 07, 2023, 2:52 PM

nature of claim: /