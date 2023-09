News From Law.com

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has called for further analysis of a woman's will that intended to leave everything to her pet cocker spaniel who ultimately died before she did. In an Aug, 24 opinion, authored by Justice Elspeth B. Cypher, the high court looked to determine whether the remainder of a decedent's estate being left to charity was valid, per the instructions in the decedent's pet trust.

