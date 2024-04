News From Law.com

A Massachusetts federal court has dismissed claims against a biopharmaceutical company, finding that statements it released about a gene therapy drug didn't violate securities laws. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley wrote that Latham & Watkins-repped Homology Medicines Inc. "had no duty to disclose data in real time."

April 05, 2024, 3:16 PM

