Massachusetts Court Determines Atypical Forms of Child Suppo...

The Massachusetts Court of Appeals determined that the G. L. c. 188, § 3 (b) (4) exemption extended to orders in the nature of support and wasn't limited to more common forms of periodic child support payments, when examining whether an attachment of real estate issued on a contempt judgment after a father failed to maintain funds in trust for his disabled, unemancipated daughter qualified, under G. L. c. 188, § 3 (b) (4), as a child support order for a minor child exempt from a homestead estate.

Massachusetts

August 08, 2023, 6:11 PM

