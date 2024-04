Who Got The Work

Gregg A. Tatarka and Mal Helgadottir of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent Haier US Appliance Solutions in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The action, over water damage claims, was filed March 5 in New York Southern District Court by White and Williams on behalf of Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:24-cv-01676, Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company v. Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc. et al.

Property & Casualty

April 22, 2024, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company

Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company as subrogee of Maya H. Samuelsson a/k/a Gatensh Haile Samuelsson a/k/a Gatensh Haile and Marcus Samuelsson

Plaintiffs

White and Williams

defendants

Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc.

Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc. d/b/a GE Appliances

Pcd Trucking, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Gregg Anthony Tatarka

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property