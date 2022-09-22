New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group and Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company sued Sherita Armstrong and Samantha Kendra Denise Robinson Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court action centers on a $2 million judgment in a vehicular tort case and seeks a declaration that the insurers have no duty to defend or indemnify Robinson in connection with the underlying litigation. The plaintiff insurers are represented by Ely & Isenberg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01236, Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company et al v. Robinson et al.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 7:47 PM