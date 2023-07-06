Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Hanover Insurance and Massachusetts Bay Insurance. The lawsuit, targeting construction company Deslauriers, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs do not have a duty to defend or indemnify Deslauriers in an underlying privacy class action. The underlying suit contends that the defendant violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to obtain written consent to use biometric employee timekeeping devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04331, Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company, a New Hampshire Company et al v. Deslauriers, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 06, 2023, 3:51 PM