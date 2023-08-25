Massachusetts Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Boston College...

News From Law.com

The Massachusetts Appeals Court has issued a ruling settling the question of who has a rightful claim to land deeds when they are recorded at the same time and place. The dispute erupted between two Catholic universities, Boston College and Newton College of the Sacred Heart, and a private paved road, Colby Street, that marks the boundary between them. BC began the litigation by filing a motion seeking a declaratory judgment in the Land Court that it had "all right, title and interest" in the road.

Massachusetts

August 25, 2023, 1:51 PM

