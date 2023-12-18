Mass Tort Bankruptcies Stumbled in 2023. Could Some Fall Apa...

News From Law.com

Mass tort bankruptcies took a big hit in 2023, with two dismissed outright and two more hanging in the balance. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this month in the Purdue Pharma case involving third-party releases, an issue that could impact the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan. Meanwhile, courts dismissed two Chapter 11 cases filed by Johnson & Johnson's LTL Management, created from the Texas two-step to resolve talcum powder lawsuits, and a 3M subsidiary's bankruptcy.

Alabama

December 18, 2023, 6:00 AM

nature of claim: /