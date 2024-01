News From Law.com

Thirty-three people who say an e-commerce company scammed them out of millions are using the American Arbitration Association and a Miami attorney to try to recoup the money they say they lost. Nima Tahmassebi, a partner with Perlman, Bajandas, Yevoli & Albright, is leading the charge for the group, which has opted to litigate through the AAA for a resolution against Ascend Ecom LLC, after failed presuit demand negotiations went unanswered.

January 18, 2024, 4:45 PM

