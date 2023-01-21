Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Boeing over the crash of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the father of an individual killed in the Jan. 2021 crash off the coast of Java. The plaintiff is represented by Sangiv N. Singh PLC, Indrajana Law Group and Reimer Dobrovolny & LaBardi. The case is 1:23-cv-00373, Masrizal v. The Boeing Company, a Delaware Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

January 21, 2023, 10:37 AM