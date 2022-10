New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court. The court case, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a storm, was filed by Chevy Chase Law on behalf of Nina Masri. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02791, Masri v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:11 PM