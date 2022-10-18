New Suit - Commercial Property

Travelers was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, for claims of property damage caused by an electrical surge, was brought by Cohen, Seglias, Pallas, Greenhall & Furman on behalf of Masonic Villages of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04170, Masonic Villages Of The Grand Lodge Of Pennsylvania v. The Travelers Indemnity Company.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 2:29 PM