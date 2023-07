New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour class action Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court against Yellowstone Landscape Inc. The suit, filed on behalf of landscapers and other employees, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00867, Mason v. Yellowstone Landscape, Inc.

Florida

July 25, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Rodney Mason

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Yellowstone Landscape, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations