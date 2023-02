Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon and the Mickel Law Firm to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Jason Mangrum on behalf of Malinda L. Mason. The case is 3:23-cv-00175, Mason v. The Bank of New York Mellon et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 28, 2023, 4:35 AM