New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Progressive Max Insurance Co. was slapped with a policyholder class action Monday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit filed by Rod Smith Law PLLC, Edelsberg Law, and Shamis & Gentile, accuses Progressive of systematically underpaying claims for total loss vehicles. The suit contends that Progressive relies on a vendor that applies an arbitrary downward adjustment to its calculation of actual cash value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00072, Mason v. Progressive Max Insurance Company.