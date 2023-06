New Suit - Consumer

ProCollect Inc. and S2 Capital Acquisitions were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The suit was brought by Stein Saks on behalf of Genera Mason. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00618, Mason v. ProCollect Inc et al.

Texas

June 19, 2023, 10:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Genera Mason

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

ProCollect Inc

S2 Capital Acquisitions, LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws