New Suit - Employment

General Motors was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Sunday in Texas Northern District Court. The court case was brought by K. Cole Law on behalf of a Black female who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after being subjected to disparate treatment based on race and complaining to the human resources department about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01163, Mason v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 4:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Mason

Plaintiffs

K Cole Law PLLC

defendants

General Motors LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination