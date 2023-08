Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Exela Enterprise Solutions Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-01033, Mason v. Exela Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

William Mason

defendants

Exela Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act