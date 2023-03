New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Barnes & Noble and Paper Source were slapped with a website accessibility class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Wilshire Law Firm, alleges that the defendants' website papersource.com is inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01723, Mason v. Barnes & Noble Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2023, 8:32 PM