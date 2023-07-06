Who Got The Work

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur partner Michael J. Kelly has entered an appearance for Arciterra Strategic Income Corp.-Belleville Crossing IL and certain executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 27 in Illinois Southern District Court by Maddox Hargett & Caruso, accuses the defendants of failing to maintain commercial properties owned by Arciterra. The suit further alleges that certain Arciterra executives have diverted shareholder dividends to fund their ‘lavish’ personal lifestyle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reona J. Daly, is 3:23-cv-01785, Mason TIC et al v. Larmore et al.

Real Estate

July 06, 2023, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

B. Brad and Monica Mason Tic

Diana K. Hamilton

John F. Cardarelli

Plaintiffs

Maddox Hargett & Caruso, P.C.

defendants

Andrea Thompson

Arciterra Companies, LLC

Arciterra Strategic Income Corporation-Belleville Crossing, Il

Blaine D. Rice

Jonathan M. Larmore

Kevin L. Gulbranson

Marsha M. Larmore

Michelle A. Larmore

Robert F. Crook

defendant counsels

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims