Porter Wright Morris & Arthur partner Michael J. Kelly has entered an appearance for Arciterra Strategic Income Corp.-Belleville Crossing IL and certain executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 27 in Illinois Southern District Court by Maddox Hargett & Caruso, accuses the defendants of failing to maintain commercial properties owned by Arciterra. The suit further alleges that certain Arciterra executives have diverted shareholder dividends to fund their ‘lavish’ personal lifestyle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reona J. Daly, is 3:23-cv-01785, Mason TIC et al v. Larmore et al.
Real Estate
July 06, 2023, 8:50 AM