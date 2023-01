Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Security Insurance, an Assurant company, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, concerning storm damage claims, was filed by Kagan Law on behalf of Charles Mason and Pearl Mason. The case is 1:23-cv-20149, Mason et al v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 2:16 PM