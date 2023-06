Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Wright National Flood Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims caused by an alleged flood around May 2020, was filed by Feiler Leach & Chong on behalf of Maso LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-22123, Maso LLC, a/a/o 145 Albany Avenue, LLC v. Wright National Flood Insurance Company.

June 07, 2023, 7:46 PM

