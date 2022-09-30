Who Got The Work

Honigman partners Scott D. Barnett, Mary Alexander Hyde and Deborah 'Bea' Swedlow have entered appearances for Pear Therapeutics, a platform for prescription digital treatments, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 19 in California Northern District Court by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear on behalf of Masimo Corp., maker of signal extraction technology, a/k/a 'SET,' challenges the appeal board's decision to deny the plaintiff's underlying claim that the defendant's 'ReSET' and 'ReSET-O' marks are confusingly similar to Masimo’s 'SET' and 'RD SET' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:22-cv-04780, Masimo Corporation v. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 6:54 AM