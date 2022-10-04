Who Got The Work

Scott D. Barnett of Honigman LLP has entered an appearance for Pear Therapeutics, a platform for prescription digital treatments, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 19 in California Northern District Court by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear on behalf of Masimo Corp., maker of signal extraction technology, a/k/a 'SET,' which is used to monitor patients. The suit challenges the appeal board's decision to deny the plaintiff's underlying claim that the defendant's 'ReSET' and 'ReSET-O' marks are confusingly similar to Masimo's 'SET' and 'RD SET' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 3:22-cv-04780, Masimo Corporation v. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Health Care

October 04, 2022, 7:37 AM