Who Got The Work

Pear Therapeutics, a platform for prescription digital treatments, has turned to attorney Jennifer Seraphine of Turner Boyd to fend off a pending trademark lawsuit seeking judicial review of decisions made by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The action was filed Aug. 19 in California Northern District Court by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear on behalf of Masimo Corp., maker of signal extraction technology, a/k/a 'SET,' which is used to monitor patients. The suit challenges the appeal board's decision to deny the plaintiff's underlying claim that the defendant's 'ReSET' and 'ReSET-O' marks are confusingly similar to Masimo's 'SET' and 'RD SET' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:22-cv-04780, Masimo Corp. v. Pear Therapeutics Inc.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 9:19 AM