New Suit - Trademark

Pear Therapeutics, a platform for prescription digital treatments, was hit with a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court seeking judicial review of decisions made by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The suit was filed by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear on behalf of Masimo Corp., maker of signal extraction technology, a/k/a 'SET,' which is used to monitor patients. The suit challenges the appeal board's decision to deny the plaintiff's underlying claim that the defendant's 'ReSET' and 'ReSET-O' marks are confusingly similar to Masimo’s 'SET' and 'RD SET' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04780, Masimo Corporation v. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Health Care

August 19, 2022, 7:19 PM