Who Got The Work

Megan Ritenour and Cameron Regnery of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for HomeSmart Holdings in a pending antitrust class action. The suit is part of a string of cases targeting NAR and brokers who list properties on a Multiple Listing Service or 'MLS' under NAR guidelines; according to the complaints, an NAR rule requiring seller-brokers to make blanket, uniform commission offers to buyer-brokers prevents competition and drives up home prices. The complaint was filed Jan. 5 in Arizona District Court by Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Zimmerman Reed LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:24-cv-00045, Masiello v. Arizona Association of Realtors et al.

Real Estate

February 22, 2024, 8:48 AM

