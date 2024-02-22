Who Got The Work

Megan Ritenour and Cameron Regnery of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for HomeSmart Holdings in a pending antitrust class action. The suit is part of a string of cases targeting NAR and brokers who list properties on a Multiple Listing Service or 'MLS' under NAR guidelines; according to the complaints, an NAR rule requiring seller-brokers to make blanket, uniform commission offers to buyer-brokers prevents competition and drives up home prices. The complaint was filed Jan. 5 in Arizona District Court by Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Zimmerman Reed LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:24-cv-00045, Masiello v. Arizona Association of Realtors et al.

Real Estate

February 22, 2024, 8:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Masiello

Plaintiffs

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Zimmerman Reed

defendants

Arizona Association of Realtors

Bortlock LLC

Christie's International Real Estate

Corduroy IP LLC

Hague Partners Holdings LLC

HomeSmart Holdings Incorporated

My Home Group LLC

Phoenix Board of Realtors Incorporated

Realty Executives LLC

Realty One Group Arizona Incorporated

Retsy LLC

Roy H Long Realty Company Incorporated

Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors

Silverleaf Realty LLC

Tierra Antigua Realty LLC

Tucson Association of Realtors Incorporated

Valley Metro Investments Incorporated

Walt Danley Realty LLC

West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley Incorporated

West USA Realty Incorporated

defendant counsels

Zelms Erlich & Mack

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Cohen Kennedy Dowd Quigley

Cohen Dowd Quigley PC

Dickinson Wright

Sheppard Mullin

Greenberg Traurig

Macgill PC

The Cavanagh Law Firm

Good Law PC

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations