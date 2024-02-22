Who Got The Work
Megan Ritenour and Cameron Regnery of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for HomeSmart Holdings in a pending antitrust class action. The suit is part of a string of cases targeting NAR and brokers who list properties on a Multiple Listing Service or 'MLS' under NAR guidelines; according to the complaints, an NAR rule requiring seller-brokers to make blanket, uniform commission offers to buyer-brokers prevents competition and drives up home prices. The complaint was filed Jan. 5 in Arizona District Court by Gustafson Gluek PLLC and Zimmerman Reed LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:24-cv-00045, Masiello v. Arizona Association of Realtors et al.
Real Estate
February 22, 2024, 8:48 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Gustafson Gluek PLLC
- Zimmerman Reed
defendants
- Arizona Association of Realtors
- Bortlock LLC
- Christie's International Real Estate
- Corduroy IP LLC
- Hague Partners Holdings LLC
- HomeSmart Holdings Incorporated
- My Home Group LLC
- Phoenix Board of Realtors Incorporated
- Realty Executives LLC
- Realty One Group Arizona Incorporated
- Retsy LLC
- Roy H Long Realty Company Incorporated
- Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors
- Silverleaf Realty LLC
- Tierra Antigua Realty LLC
- Tucson Association of Realtors Incorporated
- Valley Metro Investments Incorporated
- Walt Danley Realty LLC
- West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley Incorporated
- West USA Realty Incorporated
defendant counsels
- Zelms Erlich & Mack
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges
- Freeman, Mathis & Gary
- Cohen Kennedy Dowd Quigley
- Cohen Dowd Quigley PC
- Dickinson Wright
- Sheppard Mullin
- Greenberg Traurig
- Macgill PC
- The Cavanagh Law Firm
- Good Law PC
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations