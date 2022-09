Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against STV Incorporated to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by on behalf of three former Middle Eastern-decent STV employees who contend that they were wrongfully terminated for complaining about mandatory city standards and safety regulations. The case is 2:22-cv-06268, Mashat et al v. Stv Incorporated et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 02, 2022, 5:20 AM