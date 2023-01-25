Who Got The Work

McDermott Will & Emery partners Timothy E. Hoeffner and Jason D. Gerstein have stepped in to represent consumer goods retailer Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. in a pending securities class action related to the company's 2020 initial public offering. The action, filed Oct. 31 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing a misleading registration statement concerning the company’s s business, operations and prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is 1:22-cv-06606, Maschhoff v. Polished.com Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 6:53 AM