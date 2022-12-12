New Suit - Trade Secrets

MAS Associates d/b/a Equity Mortgage filed a trade secrets lawsuit against owner and former vice president Kenneth Venick, Apex Home Loans and other defendants on Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Kollman & Saucier, accuses Venick of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Apex Home Loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03195, MAS Associates LLC v. Venick et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 12, 2022, 7:07 PM