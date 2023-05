Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over frozen accounts, was filed pro se by Georgettea Lynn Marzolf. The case is 2:23-cv-11086, Marzolf v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A,d/b/a Jpmorgan Chase And Co.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Georgettea Lynn Marzolf

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A,d/b/a Jpmorgan Chase And Co.

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract