New Suit - Employment

Planet Fitness was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was brought by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Mariah Maryse. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00891, Maryse v. PFNY LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 02, 2023, 8:08 PM