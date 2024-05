News From Law.com

On May 9, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act of 2024 (MODPA) into law, marking the seventeenth comprehensive data privacy law enacted in the U.S. and the fifth just this year. The law will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2025 and will bring new stringent protections for children's data and biometric data, among other unique requirements.

May 10, 2024, 5:35 PM

