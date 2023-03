News From Law.com

A woman alleging disability discrimination was denied the chance to challenge a Maryland Commission on Civil Rights decision at the appellate court level, as a judge found there is no statute granting jurisdiction. The Maryland Supreme Court issued a decision on March 29 affirming the appeals court's refusal to review the case, which was rooted in a dispute between a plaintiff and her mixed martial arts gym, of which she was a member for two years.

