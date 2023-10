News From Law.com

A federal judge in Maryland denied a government contractor's motion for summary judgment in a slip-and-fall lawsuit, finding a reasonable juror could conclude that the defendants had actual notice of water left on its lobby floor before the plaintiff allegedly slipped and fell. According to the court, jurors could conclude defendant AECOM Government Services had notice of water left behind in the lobby after its employees had mopped the floor.

Maryland

October 05, 2023, 5:33 PM

nature of claim: /