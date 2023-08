News From Law.com

In a 4-3 ruling, the Maryland Supreme Court interpreted a former chief justice's administrative COVID-19 orders concerning the scope of a 15-day extension as pertaining only to the period from March 16, 2020 through July 20, 2020—the dates on which the court clerks' offices were closed to the public—rather than to the entirety of the judiciary emergency orders.

August 21, 2023, 2:19 PM

