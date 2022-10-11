New Suit - Environmental

The Natural Resources Defense Council and other plaintiffs sued the Federal Highway Administration, the Maryland Department of Transportation and other defendants Tuesday in Maryland District Court relating to a proposed highway expansion of I-495 and I-270. The court case accuses the defendants failing to disclose information about traffic congestion from the project. The complaint also contends that the defendants refused to examine threats to public health and historic sites arising from the expansion. The case is 8:22-cv-02597, Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club et al v. Federal Highway Adminstration et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 11, 2022, 1:55 PM