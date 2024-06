News From Law.com

Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley prevailed in a Maryland workers' compensation appeal and will not have to pay a former employee's medical costs after the Appellate Court of Maryland overturned a trial court judgment and found that the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court erred when it denied Morgan Stanley's summary judgment motion to dismiss a workers' compensation case that lacked evidence.

June 14, 2024, 11:41 AM

