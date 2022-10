Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against United Rentals to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Ward Black Law on behalf of the Estate of Miguel Angel Martinez, who was involved in a fatal accident using an allegedly defective United Rentals vehicle. The case is 3:22-cv-00584, Mary Immen v. United Rentals (North America), Inc.