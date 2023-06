Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Friday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against TLG Operations to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Conner & Winters on behalf of Mary Davis Trucking, accuses the defendant of failing to repair an engine in the plaintiff's truck, causing it to break down while driving through New Mexico. The case is 2:23-cv-02087, Mary Davis Trucking LLC v. TLG Operations LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 30, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Davis Trucking, LLC

Plaintiffs

Conner & Winters

defendants

TLG Operations, LLC

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract