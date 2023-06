Who Got The Work

Timothy J. Young of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Regency Realty Group Inc. in a pending trip-and-fall lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by Susan E. Loggans & Associates on behalf of Mary Armitage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-02984, Mary Armitage v. Roundy's Illinois LLC.

Real Estate

June 26, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Armitage

Plaintiffs

Susan E Loggans Associates

defendants

Divisions Maintenance Group

Regency Realty Group, Inc.

Roundy's Illinois LLC d/b/a Mariano's

Roundy's Illinois, LLC

defendant counsels

Molzahn, Reed & Rouse, LLC

Molzahn, Rocco, Reed & Rouse, LLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims