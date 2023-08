New Suit - Patent

Venable filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court targeting Foto Electric Supply in connection with its sale of electric shaver products. The suit, brought on behalf of Marut Enterprises and Brett Marut, asserts a patented razor design with an extension. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05875, Marut Enterprises LLC et al v. Foto Electric Supply Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett Marut

Marut Enterprises LLC

Venable

defendants

Foto Electric Supply Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims