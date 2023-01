New Suit - Employment

Deep Instinct, an AI-based cybersecurity company, was sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court action was brought by the Toscano Law Firm on behalf of James Marussich, who asserts that he was terminated in retaliation for claiming that he is owed over $527,000 in sales commission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00040, Marussich v. Deep Instinct, Inc.

Cybersecurity

January 05, 2023, 1:41 PM