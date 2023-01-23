New Suit - Employment

PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay Inc. and Norfolk Southern were sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Robert E. Harrington III on behalf of Carl Marty, who contends he sustained injuries due to a faulty derail mechanism installed on the railroad track. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00134, Marty v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 23, 2023, 6:09 PM